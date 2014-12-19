5 new features added to Photoshop and Illustrator apps

New, free mobile apps were central to this summer's relaunch of Adobe's Creative Cloud – dubbed Creative Cloud 2014. And two of the most popular have been the drafting and tracing app Illustrator Line and the sketching and painting tool Photoshop Sketch.

So it's great news for designers and illustrators who like to work on tablets that both apps have just been given significant updates.

Sketch now allows you to change the size of any of the built-in tools or brushes from Brush CC

Along with enhanced performance and increased precision, Illustrator Line 2.1 and Photoshop Sketch 2.1 now support new for stylus models within the Pencil by FiftyThree and Wacom's Intuos Creative stylus devices, including the Intuos Creative Stylus 1 and 2 and the new Bamboo Stylus fineline.

Additionally, both tools now offer an auto-saving feature in which sketches are saved to Creative Cloud automatically, eliminating the risk of losing work.

Line 2.1 makes it easier to select shapes quickly from the built-in Trace and Stamp shapes

Finally, Adobe has updated the UI in Illustrator Line 2.1 so you can quickly see and select all of the available shapes available in the built-in Trace and Stamp shapes. And Photoshop Sketch 2.1 Sketch now allows you to change the size of any of the built-in tools or brushes from Brush CC. Simply long-press on any of the tools and a size slider shows up to let you adjust the tool.

The 2.1 updates to both apps are available right now through the Apple App Store.