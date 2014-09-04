New Wacom styluses promise fine-detail control

The Bamboo Stylus Fineline offers 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity

Yet to find an iPad stylus that can accurately replicate the experience of notetaking, sketching and drawing with a real pen and paper? Then two new styluses from Wacom aimed specifically at iPad users might just be the answer to your prayers.

First up is the Bamboo Stylus Fineline, a smart stylus with new 'thin tip' technology and featuring 1.9mm solid plastic tip capable of registering 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Read more: Wacom Intuos Pro review

It's supported by a range of apps

Available in silver, grey, blue, orange and pink, it's supported by note taking apps including Wacom’s own Bamboo Paper app, Noteshelf, Notes Plus, INKredible and GoodReader and lasts up to 26 hours on a single battery charge. From today, it will be available to purchase on the Wacom eStore as well as various retailers across Europe at £49.99.

Moving up a gear for even finer control when drawing, sketching and painting on the iPad, Wacom has also today released the Intous Creative Stylus 2 stylus, which offers 2,048 pressure levels of sensitivity from its 2.9mm solid plastic tip.

The Intuos Creative Stylus 2 offers 2,048 pressure levels of sensitivity

With a more ergonomic design than its predecessor, the Creative Stylus 2 works with a range of apps including Bamboo Paper, SketchBook Pro for iPad, ArtRage and ProCreate, plus Bluetooth 4.0 connects it to Wacom's own Cloud services.

Available in black and grey, and priced at £64.99, it's available from today via the Wacom eStore.

Have you found a stylus that works well for you? Let us know in the comments below!