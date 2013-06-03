Adobe comes to London to explain Creative Cloud

Adobe is holding 14 Creative Days across Europe as part of its 'Create Now World Tour', featuring talks from some of the design industry’s leading figures. The London event will take place tomorrow - Tuesday June 4 - and it will be broadcast online from 9.45am-4.45pm at www.adobecreativedays.com/uk

Speakers will include a mix of industry leaders and Adobe's own global evangelists, and the day will be packed with lively debates, exclusive demos and inspirational case studies.

"We made a quite a few announcements at Adobe MAX a few weeks ago, and we'd now like to engage with our users directly, all around the world," says Rufus Deuchler, senior worldwide design evangelist for the Creative Cloud.

And it's well worth tuning in the live stream, he promises. "Nothing can replace seeing for yourself, be that in-person or via the live stream, a new product, feature or innovation," he says. "And we couldn't be more excited to share the vision of Adobe and the new tools."

