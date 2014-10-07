Adobe launches The BULLY Project Mural

Adobe has joined the BULLY Project - a social action campaign inspired by the movie BULLY - to launch The Bully Project Mural at its annual MAX conference.

The aim of The Adobe Bully Project Mural is to encourage artists to share their stories and perspectives on bullying, via pieces uploaded to Behance. All the artwork and projects on this site will come via the Behance creative community, and over time Adobe hopes to build up a catalogue of images that highlight the impact of bullying.

Share your story

To share your story, simply go to Behance, create a new project, and make sure you use the hashtag #thebullyprojectmural so the curators behind The Bully Project Mural can locate your project on Behance. Download step-by-step instructions on how to contribute here.

The BULLY Project is a US-based social action campaign inspired by the award-winning film BULLY. The campaign has the goal to reach 10 million kids or more, causing a tipping point that ends bullying in America.