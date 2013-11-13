Adobe makes design tutorials available for free

Hundreds of Adobe tutorials have been made available for free

Adobe's creative tools are used worldwide by designers on a daily basis. And now the company's made it even easier and more convenient to learn how to use them, by launching Adobe KnowHow.

This website promises to bring you world-class courses in an immersive and personalised learning experience. You can choose from an ever growing number of training modules. Lessons are available on Photoshop, photography, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Dreamweaver, Cinema 4D, Photography, Responsive design, HTML5, JavaScript and more. Some are available for free, most notably this course in Photoshop for Beginners.

With Adobe KnowHow you can also markup or add notes on the video as you're watching; making it even easier to master that new skill. You can also jump to cue points created by your annotations to review both your notes and the associated video content, so you'll be up to date all of the time.

Visit the Adobe KnowHow website to see the tutorials.

Will you be using the Adobe Know How? Let us know you get on in the comments box below!