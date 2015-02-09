Adobe updates Lightroom Mobile for iOS

The iOS version of Lightroom has got a set of new features

A way to manage and edit images across desktop, mobile devices and the web, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom enables you to automatically import images from your device's camera roll and sync them to a Lightroom catalogue on the desktop.

Having recently released Lightroom on Android, this weekend Adobe released an update to the iOS app, version 1.3, which boasts the following headline features:

The ability to edit images faster by copying image adjustments and pasting them onto another photo Segmented view in Collections to let users find favourite images easily Presentation Mode allows users to share images with family and friends without working about flags, ratings and adjustments being accidentally changed Bug fixes for issues identified in earlier Lightroom mobile releases, including:

Abnormal exit that occurred when downloading images for offline use and account token expires

Issues creating collections after initial login

Abnormal exit when editing account settings

When opening an image in other applications, Lr mobile incorrectly provided an .ig file instead of a jpeg file. This only occurred with Dropbox and Adobe Reader.

Unable to open smart previews from certain Fuji RAF raw files

You can download Lightroom Mobile for iOS from the App Store.

Like this? Read these!