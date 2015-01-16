Adobe unveils free photo-editing tool for Android

Adobe's Lightroom mobile app is now available as a free download for Android phones via the Google Play store.

Once you've installed the app, you can edit, organise and share images from your smartphone, and sync them online with your Adobe Photoshop Lightroom desktop library.

Adobe Lightroom mobile is built on a powerful cloud sync architecture. With a Creative Cloud Photography plan, photographers have access to professional-level photographic workflows on both desktop and smartphone.

Lightroom mobile capabilities include:

Sync edits, metadata and collection changes to the Lightroom catalogue on a Mac or Windows computer

Automatically import images from the smartphone gallery and sync back to the Lightroom catalogue on the desktop

Edit images using familiar Lightroom tools and presets, including non-destructive processing using Smart Previews

Quickly flag and reject photos

You'll need Lightroom 5.4 or higher, which is available as part of the Adobe Creative Cloud membership and Creative Cloud Photography plan.

The latter is aimed at both professional and hobbyist photographers. It includes Lightroom 5, Photoshop CC and Lightroom mobile, and will set you back GBP £8.57 per month.

New customers can download Lightroom mobile and start a 30-day free trial. You'll need a Creative Cloud subscription for counted access after the 30 days.

