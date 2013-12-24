Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 24

So, tomorrow is the big day! But here on Creative Bloq, Christmas has come a little early in the final day of our brilliant advent giveaway. Simply click on the button below to find out what's on offer today. Trust us, you won't want to miss this!

Win a 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud

In the last day of our advent giveaway, you have the chance to win access to all of Adobe's popular design tools with a year's subscription to Creative Cloud, worth over £550!

As well as providing a service for syncing your files across apps and storage, Creative Cloud brings you all of Adobe's creative tools - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premier Pro, Flash Pro, Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Flash Builder, Prelude, Story, Media Encoder and tools such as Muse and Edge.

All you have to do is tweet us @Creativebloq and tell us why you deserve to win this amazing prize, including the hastag #cbadobexmas. So, harness all of your creative skills to tell us why you should be a winner in under 140 characters - the more original and entertaining, the better!

Winners will be announced early January 2014. Merry Christmas everyone - and good luck!

