Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 18

It's day 18 of our brilliant advent calendar giveaway, which means another amazing giveaway. All you have to do is click the button below to see what's on offer today...

FREE identity stationery pack for Cinema 4D

Eugene Opperman is a multi-media designer and the man behind Johannesburg-based design agency Muse Creative. As part of our advent calendar giveaway, Opperman has generously offered this identity stationery pack for Cinema 4D totally FREE to all Creative Bloq readers!

The collection includes a set of customisable, fully rigged corporate identity elements. Each element is fully rigged and ready to texture, providing you with the easiest way to develop a new identity. It has all the materials assigned, all you need to do is drop in your own designs and then render away. Simple!

The pack includes the following elements:

Business cards

CD sleeve

Corporate folder

DVD case

Envelope

Jewel CD case

Letterheads

Lighting setups

Mugs

Preset studios (pre-populated scenes)

T-Shirts

Download your free identity stationery pack for Cinema 4D here.

