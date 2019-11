You can watch the debate, in full, between Brendan Dawes (designer), Joel Gethin Lewis (co-director of Hellicar and Lewis) and Chris Gerry (director of Skills Lab) below

Don't forget that Creative Week UK is taking place every day this week. You can also follow the buzz on Twitter using the #CreativeWeekUK hashtag.

You can see the full schedule of events taking place during Creative Week UK right here.