Free Photoshop finally hits Windows Phone

Photoshop Express allows users to edit photos using basic tools

If you've been dying to get Photoshop Express on your phone but you're not an Apple or Android addict, you'll be pleased to know that the app is coming to Microsoft's Windows Phone. For a platform that lacks many of the photo apps available to the 'big two' - even Instagram - this could be what mobile photo editors have been waiting for.

For the uninitiated, Photoshop Express has the basic - very basic - functionality of Photoshop CC but it is designed for those who like things a little bit simpler - and less costly. Photoshop Express enables you to complete basic photo editing techniques like red-eye fixing, cropping, and simple editing of pictures. Multiple different filters and filter packs are also available as 'freemium' in-app purchases through the app.

Are you a Windows Phone user excited about Adobe Photoshop Express? Let us know in the comments box below!