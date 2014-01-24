Adobe rebuilds Photoshop Express from the ground up

One of the best photo apps, Adobe Photoshop Express for Android is a basic but capable image editor that lets you make quick edits on your phone or tablet and has the tremendous advantage of being free.

Now Adobe has taken the Android version and "rebuilt [it] completely from the ground up", fine-tuning the functionality and making it KitKat compatible.

Adobe claims its Android app is now quicker and easier to use

So what's new in version 2.0? Here are the main changes:

You can now access and process images from an SD card more quickly than before.

A new Corrections menu provides slider controls to fine-tune exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, temperature, tint and more.

The most popular features have been brought to the top: this includes 'Looks' (Adobe's word for filters), cropping, red eye reduction, and auto-correct.

The app is now integrated with Adobe's photo organisation tool Adobe Revel. You can now save the photos you edit in Photoshop Express directly to Revel.

Adobe says a new rendering engine has improved performance and enables handling of large file sizes.

You can download the new Photoshop Express from Google Play. It requires Android 4.0.3 and up.

What do you think about Photoshop Express? Let us know in the comments!