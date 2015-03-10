Supercharged illustration celebrates 25 years of Photoshop

James White celebrates his love of Photoshop with this celebratory illustration

Photoshop is one of the best-loved tools for designers, illustrators and artists alike. Allowing you to create beautiful and precise imagery, the software has come on leaps and bounds since it was first released 25 years ago. To celebrate the momentous birthday, Lynda.com got James White of Signalnoise to create a supercharged illustration.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

"When I was a kid, I would look at airbrush artists and typography," White explains. "I would try to do it with my colouring pencils – I never understood how magazines were put together until I was introduced to Photoshop back in 1995."

The video is part of a larger tribute the team at Lynda.com put together for Photoshop's anniversary – you can see the rest here. In the meantime, let us know your favourite Photoshop memories and projects. We'd love to see some of your creations in the comments box!

Liked this? Read these!