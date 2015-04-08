Game of Thrones houses reimagined as modern-day corporations

With the new season just around the corner, the excitement for the return of Game of Thrones is at its peak. Following the journeys – and namely, battles and bloodshed – of seven families, or 'houses, the award-winning show has caused designers, illustrators and artists all over the globe to pay homage to their favourite characters.

10 incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones

Shutterstock are just one company whose love of Game of Thrones has shone through, with their 'Game of Brands' tribute depicting the seven houses as modern-day corporations. To celebrate its return, they've created commercials for these brands that could be shown in a modern day Game of Thrones.

Featuring the Starks as weather-proof, adventurous outfitters, Targaryen as an airline and the Lannisters as a bank, the commercials were created entirely from stock footage. Matching the corporations to the families perfectly, it's a delightful homage to your favourite TV show.

