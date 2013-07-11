Hands-on ident showcases Honda's best-known inventions

Nexus directors Smith & Foulkes and advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy recently worked on this new ident for Honda, in which a pair of hands model some of the brand's best-known inventions.

London-based independent VFX studio Analog worked on the project, responsible for the assembly of the multiple shots, which included removing props, tracking objects, shading, lighting and rendering. All of the FX animation, compositing and grading also happened under one roof at Analog.

Production company and animation studio Nexus Productions shared the modelling work with Analog and provided character animations and the subtle physical secondary movements of the objects.

This spot is really special, featuring a huge amount of intricate effects that the Analog team has made look simple. A fun, flawless animation.

Have you seen any inspiring advertising work recently? Let us know in the comments!