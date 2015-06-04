Microsoft creates 9,640 unique posters for new campaign

The campaign aims to showcase the functionaility of Microsoft's Cortana

Over the past year or so, we've seen huge trends that are changing the face of design and advertising; in this digital world, brands are constantly looking for ways to better interact with their potential consumer. With interactive advertising trends leading the way with new campaigns, it seems Microsoft is the latest company to put technology first when it comes to their current campaign.

A collaboration between Dentsu Aegis Network, LivePoster and m:united, the team have gathered Microsoft’s collection of data sources and the latest OOH automated technology to create an outdoor campaign unlike any other. Tailoring almost 10,000 digital posters, the variations will highlight how Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, can help users organise day-to-day activities.

"This campaign showcases the huge possibilities of automated OOH advertising, and highlights how real value can be driven by innovation when it isn’t simply for innovation’s sake," explains LivePoster Founder Dan Douglas. "Cortana's fantastic versatility is being showcased in the right media with the right technology and content, in a dynamic digital outdoor campaign representing the ideal match between the product and the medium."

