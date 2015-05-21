Harrowing campaign is designed to shock

The campaign aims to raise awareness of FGM happening all over the world

We've witnessed various examples this year of 'shock' campaigns being used in publishing and advertising, from Cosmo's harrowing 'honour-killings' cover to Vangardist printing a whole issue with HIV+ blood. This design trend aims to ensure the subject matter resonates and any controversy generated by the campaign's perceived unpleasantness only helps to spread the message to a wider audience.

Now anti-female genital mutilation charity 28 Too Many teamed up with award-winning agency Ogilvy & Mather to bring together this poster series that is specifically designed to horrify and therefore lodge its message firmly in your memory.

"FGM is not just being performed in Africa, the Middle East and Asia but is taking place here, in Europe, on our very own door steps," explains 28 Too Many executive director Dr Ann-Marie Wilson. "This emotive campaign visually encompasses the concept that FGM is not an out-of-sight, out-of-mind problem but at present a risk to over 60,000 girls in the UK."

Ogilvy & Mather continued, "We urge everyone to open their eyes and minds to this campaign and support this brave organisation." With such an arresting campaign, we have no doubt that that will indeed be the case.

