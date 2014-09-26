Supersized type stuns the Swedish public

It took over 900 hours for this art installation to be created

Here at Creative Bloq, we're huge fans of print adverts. Team that with some wonderful 3D typography and we're instantly interested.

Swedish agency Snask created this truly enormous graphic identity to help promote the Malmöfestivalen festival. "We wanted Malmöfestivalen to be able to celebrate in style. So we created a gigantic physical art installation measuring 13x8 meters, enabling the visitors to interact, climb and jump on it," they explain.

"We used 10,000 nails, 175 litres of paint, 280 plywood sheets, 14 people during 900 hours, and we rented a skylift to photograph it 30 meters up in the air. The praise from visitors in the streets and from the global creative community has exceeded all our expectations." And it's easy to see why; get a closer look below.

