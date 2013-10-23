UN uses Google autocomplete for sexism ad campaign

A poignant and thought-provoking campaign from UN Women

Creating a thought-provoking advertising campaign needs to grab attention. It needs to stand out from the norm and showcase an important message without cliches. This latest offering from the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) has done just that.

Created by Christopher Hunt at Ogilvy & Mather Dubai, the adverts focus on using Google search terms. Typing phrases such as 'Women can't' and 'Women shouldn't', the autocomplete results are shocking, with the adverts aiming to raise awareness of the kind of sexism that is still very much alive.

Hunt has managed to create a hard hitting campaign, complete with beautifully poignant photography and clever search bar placement. Although some would argue that the same would happen when searching using almost minority, there's no denying the intelligent execution of these particular adverts.

