3 pro tips for using flexbox

01. Using flex-basis

The value for your flex-basis property is your starter width or height. If you have flex-grow or flex-shrink set to a nonzero value, your boxes can get bigger or smaller than the flex-basis value in order to fit the space. If you have flex-wrap on, you can think of flex-basis like a minimum width (or height, if using column orientation), because as the items can wrap when they run out of space, they never have any reason to shrink smaller than the flex-basis value. If you have flex-grow off and flex-shrink on, flex-basis becomes more like a maximum width, because you're telling the browser items that aren't allowed to grow bigger than the flex-basis value.

02. Fallback solutions

One of the great things about flexbox is that it automatically overrides most other layout CSS in browsers that support it. So, for your flexbox fallback you can use whatever CSS you normally would to create your layout (including floats, inline-block or table-cell ), and add flexbox on top as an enhancement to optimise the use of space. If you're using flexbox to visually reorder content, there's no fallback for this. However, you should only be using reordering as a progressive enhancement anyway; the flexbox order property doesn't change screen reader or tabbing order, so it should only be used for cosmetic reordering that doesn't affect the meaning of your content. If you stick to this rule, it won't matter if a few users see the non-reordered content.

03. Flexbox isn't a grid system

Flexbox is all about making the best use of space on the current row or column. When your flex items wrap to a new row or column, they don't care about lining up with items in the surrounding rows or columns. This doesn't mean you can't use flexbox for grid-like layouts, but to do so you'll have to assign explicit widths to your boxes, which negates one of the main reasons to use flexbox to begin with.

