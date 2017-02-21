Improve team collaboration on responsive web design projects

These days there’s a lot of talk about unicorns in web design. When we’re designing in the browser, creating complex user workflows, and building sites with more breakpoints than you could ever provide comps for,– it sounds like everyone’s expected to be able to do everything well.

But in reality, experts in everything are about as common as ... well, actual unicorns. So for those of that can’t do it all, what can we do?

You probably have colleagues with some knowledge in fields outside their area of expertise, and a deep specialisation in a particular discipline. The key to making that work is a process that capitalises on structured and well-timed collaboration between people with different skills, so that you don't get bogged down in meetings or stuck in feedback loops.

The team at Pittsburgh-based design studio Bearded are experts at this, and during a full-day workshop at Generate New York on 27 April will share practical advice on structuring your responsive web design process. They will address how you fit in the design process, whatever your area of expertise, and how to structure your days so that your team can do the work of a herd of mythical beasts.

Here's what you will learn:

What skills and specialties make up a great responsive team?

What processes and deliverables lend themselves to effective multi-disciplinary collaboration?

Collaboration sounds great, but I need time to work alone too.

When do we work together, and when do we work apart?

More collaboration sounds like slowing down – how do we stay efficient and keep schedules moving along rapidly?

For more on the Bearded team, check out our profile of the agency. Bearded's founder, Matt Griffin, will also give a talk at the conference, which follows the workshop day. If you buy a combined workshop and conference pass , you will save $125!

Other topics covered at Generate New York include practical frontend solutions, design systems, user research, information architecture, ecommerce and web performance, productivity hacks and much more!