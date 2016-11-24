Infographic: 40 incredibly useful Illustrator shortcuts

Adobe Illustrator is a powerful and popular tool among artists and designers. However, if you're new to the programme, it can be incredibly daunting and tricky to get to grips with. But the more you use it, the more time-saving shortcuts you can learn to improve your workflow.

To help you out, here's a handy Illustrator cheat sheet; one of the best infographics to help you master shortcuts for all manner of art creating functions. And it just happens to be a useful memory-jogger for experienced Illustrator users, too!

Why not pin our infographic to your Pinterest board so you have instant access to all the Ai shortcuts you'll ever need? Or better still, print it out and have it as a handy reminder on your desk.

Click image to see full-size infographic

Designer: Jo Gulliver

