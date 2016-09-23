New image plugin for your favourite Adobe apps

Stock image library Getty Images has unveiled a new, free image plugin for Adobe Creative Cloud software. The news comes just weeks after competitor Shutterstock announced integration with Photoshop, but the Getty team have taken things a step further, integrating its asset library with not only Photoshop but Illustrator and InDesign too.

Giving creatives access to over 140 million images and vectors within an easy-to-use workflow, the new plugin means designers can easily search, license and use amazing imagery – all without leaving their design tools.

Key features of the plugin include:

Search for and filter images using the advanced Getty Images search experience

Design without limits by using hi-res comps

Automatically carry over edits when going from comp to the final, licensed version

Save and organize images with Getty Images’ Boards tool

Access all previous downloads and purchases across platforms

Set your own preferences to tailor the plugin experience toward your needs

No daily or monthly download limits with Getty Images Premium Access subscriptions or UltraPacks

Seamless integration with Getty Images’ Premium Accessand UltraPacks accounts - offering customers simple downloads of images directly in Creative Cloud

Our goal with the Getty Images plugin for Adobe CC has been to leave customers with more time to focus on their creative process Jason Fischel

“We are always innovating to make our content available to our customers where and when they need it,” said Jason Fischel, vice president and general manager at Getty Images. “Our goal with the Getty Images plugin for Adobe CC has been to create a tool which will allow our customers to easily integrate our best-in-class imagery into their design experience, leaving them with more time to focus on their creative process.”