Affinity Designer receives a major update

Whether you're a creative director working in a busy studio, or a graduate building up your design portfolio, having the right tools for the job at hand is vital. At just under two years since its release, professional graphic design app Affinity Designer has already become a firm favourite amongst creatives around the globe.

Boasting a wealth of powerful design tools, the subscription-free Adobe Illustrator rival has undergone a number of impressive updates in the past 18 months. And Affinity creators Serif show no signs of slowing down, announcing another update today that adds even more amazing new functionality to this already popular tool.

Version 1.5 of the Apple Design Award-winning software includes the following powerful new features:

MacOS Sierra optimised

Symbols – allows users to have multiple instances of the same object, where editing one object will edit them all simultaneously

Constraints – gives users the ability to control the position or size of an object relative to its container, making it possible to create reusable elements which perform in a pseudo-responsive fashion

Asset management – allows users to drag and drop items into, or out of, the panel for easy access when you need them

Text styles

Huge export improvements

New colour picker tool

Style improvements

"Whether you’re working on branding, concept art, print projects, icons, UI, UX, or web mock ups, Affinity Designer will revolutionise how you work. “With the latest features in version 1.5, we’re changing the game for UI, UX and web designers too,” comments managing director Ashley Hewson.

Affinity Designer: the perfect tool for UI and UX design

Upgrading is free to existing owners, while Serif is also offering new customers a limited-time 20% discount on the usual one-off price of $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99. And to celebrate the launch of the update, Serif is also offering a free Grade UI web design kit worth $58 to all Affinity Designer owners.

For a full list of new features on Affinity Designer V1.5, head to the Serif website.