Infographic: 69 incredibly useful Photoshop shortcuts

When you start using Adobe Photoshop, it can be a complex and time-consuming tool to get to grips with (get Creative Cloud here). However, the more you use it, the more time-saving shortcuts you learn to use to improve your workflow.

To speed up your learning process, we've created this Photoshop shortcuts cheat sheet; an infographic that is packed with shortcuts for all manner of image editing functions. And it just happens to be a useful memory-jogger for experienced Photoshoppers, too!

To find out exactly what each shortcut does, head to our more detailed Photoshop shortcuts article. Why not pin our infographic to your Pinterest board so you have instant access to all the PS shortcuts you'll ever need?

Click on the image to see the whole infographic

Designed by Jo Gulliver

