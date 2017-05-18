Test drive a new device safely with a VPN

No matter what operating system you’re using to create content, the safety and security of your work should always come first. By using a VPN to access the internet when trying out new devices, you’ll ensure that your work stays secure and your privacy remains intact.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some of the deals we found for keeping our work machines safe.

01. Witopia – three years for $109.99

Witopia has 72 servers across 44 different countries – making it a top performer

This VPN is designed for single users and it offers impressive performance with 72 servers across 44 different countries. Witopia has a Windows client with a smart user interface that can easily be tweaked or adjusted to your liking. For instance, you could even set it up to connect via the VPN when on an insecure Wi-FI network.

02. PureVPN – 12 months for $69.00

PureVPN has 500 servers across 180 locations with 95,000 different IP addresses available for its users. This service does not collect the browsing data of its users and only logs how long a user is connected to a server and the total bandwidth used. This VPN also offers a 5% discount for customers who pay by credit card.

03. Buffered VPN - great performance at $99.00/year

Access the content you want from any country in the world with Buffered VPN

This service offers impressive speeds and low latency for its users. Buffered VPN supports five devices and the company keeps no logs on its customers. This VPN also has a good refund policy and users who have used the service for less than 10 hours will be able to get their money back.