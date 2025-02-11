Do you think that Fantastic Four poster was made with AI? Join the conversation

It is getting harder to spot AI art, and the question of that Fantastic Four poster hangs in the air. Marvel may deny the use of AI, but many tell-tale signs are there – including a figure that appears to only have three fingers.

Some disagree that's it's AI (and AI detection websites say it's likely human-made), but the headlines, and discussion persists – likely due to the overall appearance of the image. When we reported on it, we felt that the whole discussion was symbolic of the kinds of negative effect AI has had on the creative industries, and that 'AI fail' has now become the standard critique (where once we would have said 'Photoshop fail').

Do you think the poster was made with AI? If so, why? And if not, do you think AI finger-pointing is getting out of hand?

Let us know your thoughts below and we'll feature the most insightful comments in an upcoming article.