This AI tool roasts your instagram account (and I’m feeling very judged)

'My Insta Personality' doesn’t hold back.

My Insta Personality logo
(Image credit: My Insta Personality/Oyale Peter)

Have you ever wanted to get an outside perspective on your carefully crafted Instagram account? Well, My Insta Personality is here to pick apart your profile, using AI to scan your selfies and offer a personality deep dive – whether you're after some gentle constructive feedback or a scathing roast of your life's most intimate moments.

While it seems there are endless AI tools available nowadays, from AI image generators to chatbot friends, I'm personally not super into being roasted by a robot. Do I think we should be taking serious social media advice from artificial intelligence? Probably not. Is it a silly bit of fun? Absolutely.

