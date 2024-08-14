This AI tool roasts your instagram account (and I’m feeling very judged)

Have you ever wanted to get an outside perspective on your carefully crafted Instagram account? Well, My Insta Personality is here to pick apart your profile, using AI to scan your selfies and offer a personality deep dive – whether you're after some gentle constructive feedback or a scathing roast of your life's most intimate moments.

While it seems there are endless AI tools available nowadays, from AI image generators to chatbot friends, I'm personally not super into being roasted by a robot. Do I think we should be taking serious social media advice from artificial intelligence? Probably not. Is it a silly bit of fun? Absolutely.

My Insta Personality's thoughts on the @realdonaldtrump Instagram page. (Image credit: My Insta Personality)

Created by software developer Oyale Peter, My Insta Personality is a free-to-use AI tool that analyses your profile to offer you a range of personal insights – from roasts to celebrity lookalikes. According to Oyale, the tool "picks up from your profile's overall vibe, like style, tone, and content," to form its judgement. From my experience, it mainly seems to scrape info from your bio and captions, regurgitating your curated online personality – whether it's truthful remains to be seen.

If (like me) your Insta profile has been somewhat stagnant for a while, the personality insight isn't the most honest form of feedback. That being said, it's interesting to see how a humble AI interprets your online persona – from the looks of other people's results, I seem to have escaped fairly unscathed. You can try My Insta Personality for yourself here.

Woke up to a bit of traction. So I’ll be posting my top roasts 😂You can get your analysis on https://t.co/5ciHPXsGrIIf you want to get featured use the hashtag #myinstapersonality pic.twitter.com/6fgNKwLlHhAugust 12, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣My Instagram personality analysis is taking me out bruh 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kWH6j62lprAugust 12, 2024

