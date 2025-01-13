Meta has absolutely no clue what to do with AI

News
By
published

But it really wants in. Here’s why Meta is jamming AI into everything

AI generated images of a young male Instagram user situated in a hall of mirrors, screenshotted from Instagram feed
(Image credit: u/Green_Video_9831 / Meta)

Meta has managed to cause controversy with its AI push yet again, after Instagram started showing users AI-generated pictures of themselves in their feeds.

Shortly after redditor u/Green_Video_9831 used Meta AI to edit a selfie with Instagram’s 'Imagine Me' feature, he was startled to find his own face staring back at him from an AI-generated hall of mirrors in a targeted post on his feed. It seems that the company that recently brought you fake Instagram profiles, and fake Facebook chatbots of fake celebrities is now crossing new frontiers by bringing you a fake… you. When it was posted to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia, the story quickly went viral, with users piling on scorn and disgust.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon is a freelance writer and journalist who covers photography, art, technology, and the intersection of all three. When he's not scouting out news on the latest gadgets, he likes to play around with film cameras that were manufactured before he was born. To that end, he never goes anywhere without his Olympus XA2, loaded with a fresh roll of Kodak (Gold 200 is the best, since you asked). Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting. 

Related articles