Meta's fake Instagram profiles are the most depressing AI development yet

News
By
published

Fake people. Fake photos. What's not to like?

An AI-generated image of a Facebook bot
(Image credit: Meta/Future)

The phrase 'AI slop' has been growing in ubiquity, thanks to the sheer amount of low quality artificially generated content that's increasingly plaguing the internet these days. Hats off to Meta, then, for taking the idea to a whole new level.

Just days after we reported that Meta was planning to create fully autonomous AI profiles on its platforms, users have begun to discover that AI profiles are already lurking on Instagram – and they're even more dystopian than we imagined. Meta is already scrambling to delete them, and for good reason – these things are just depressing.

