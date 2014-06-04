Is this the next Android logo?

Android has taken the world by storm in recent years, achieving around an 80 per cent share of the global smartphone market and pushing Apple's iOS into second place. And if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Apple's iOS 8 announcement will have Google's mobile OS division feeling somewhat suffocated with sycophancy.

Never one to rest on laurels, however, Google is continually tweaking Android but one thing that has remained a constant since it broke cover in 2008 is the robot logo and sci-fi influenced logotype. Well that could be about to change. The video above has been posted on YouTube by Twitter account @upleaks, and features what is claimed to be the 17-second boot animation for LG's upcoming G Watch, which ends with an altogether different Android logotype treatment.

The current Android wordmark - is it about to change?

So is this a sneak preview of a new Android logo, or a red herring? And what do you think of the all lower-case logo? Tell us what you think in the comments.