The 243 best animated movie titles of all time

There have been plenty of iconic movie title sequences over the decades - from Saul Bass to Richard Morrison to Kyle Cooper. However, most movie title sequences are remembered from live action movies. Here, this video decides to turn the spotlight on the animated kind.

Put together by Irina Neustroeva, the titles were selected in accordance with the ranking on IMBD. Seeing all these amazing titles in short succession is a real treat, although they may be a little too fast to take in - if so, you can find the full list of the films here.

So, which do you think is the best animated movie title sequence of all time? Be sure to let us know!

