Adventure Time opening credits recreated in Lego

It was only a matter of time before your favourite cartoon opening was recreated with your favourite plastic bricks.

There's no denying that Adventure Time is one of the best modern cartoons to reach our screens in years. Channelling that perfect balance of cracking one-liners, surreal illustration and inspiring animation, it has gone on the become a cult classic in its relatively short life.

With any lover of cartoons comes a lover of Lego art, so it was only a matter of time before someone combined the two. Here, stop-motion experts Screen Novelties have recreated the brilliant Adventure Time opening using Lego bricks and stop-motion animation.

The result is of course, a wonderful culmination of two of our favourite things here at Creative Bloq. Even if you're not a huge fan of the show, there's no denying the talent, patience and craft that has gone into this stop-motion effort.

See more stop-motion work over on Screen Novelties.

