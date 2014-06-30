Animated infographic pays homage to MJ and Britney

The animated infographic charts some of the most iconic figures in music

There's some pretty great infographics out there, with some of the best infographics being animated ones. Offering a slick and unique approach to the usual creation, animation bring the infographic to life. This project was created to celebrate the launch of the new Sony Xperia phone from a music-centric perspective.

Featuring the likes of Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Daft Punk, the animated infographic aims to showcase different features of the phone using some of the most iconic figures in pop music. Mother Volcano were commissioned by Uzful to create the project.

"We created the visuals, Pedro Tavares penned the words and AIM animated the whole thing," they explain. The vector art execution and colours used makes this an infographic to fall in love with.

For the full animated infographic, head on over to Behance.

