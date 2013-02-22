Indie band summons the spirit of childhood

Bursting with colour and virtuosic detail, this vibrant, anime-influenced animated music video for electronica/indie-rock band Black Light Dinner Party is a journey into the immersive world of a girl and her polar bear. The kids' cartoon style makes this video for their latest single, We Are Golden, enormous fun to watch. And to add to the retro appeal, there's even a specially created 8-bit style game featuring the same characters to enjoy too.

The child-like fun of the music video carries through to the retro game

Beat the game - which boasts a vintage Nintendo-style version of the band's single as its soundtrack - and you unlock special prizes and free downloads of limited 8-­bit renditions of previously released Black Light Dinner Party songs.

The music video and game were both created by Dreambear, a full service music and video production company based in Brooklyn, New York. Dreambear produces, mixes and masters music, as well as creating live, animated and personalised music videos with studio quality audio from inception to completion.

