87 animators collaborate to highlight the impact of bullying

It's so inspiring when creatives come together to raise awareness of important issues. 'To This Day' is a project based on a spoken word poem written by Shane Koyczan that explores the profound and lasting impact that bullying can have on an individual.

The team wanted to highlight the problems that schools and families face in these circumstances, emphasising the need for proper tools to confront the ongoing problem. Not only is the animation effective in its pursuit of awareness; the techniques on show are amazing.

Animators and motion artists brought their unique styles to each produce 20 second segments that thread into one fluid voice. As the story unfolds, so does the range of talent on show, enabling us to acquire a sizeable amount of inspiration in under eight minutes.

You can see the full list of credits over on the 'To This Day' website.

Have you seen an inspiring animation that tackles a tough subject? Let us know in the comments box below!