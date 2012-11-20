Brave New Old: must-watch animated short

After a summer of screenings at Europe's top festivals including London International Film Festival, Adam Wells' superb animation 'Brave New Old' is now online.

Wells lives and works in London as a motion designer, working mainly with Cinema 4D and After Effects, but has "on occasion cut things out with real paper," he explains on his blog.

The film follows a member of the ratrace we call life, captured within a rotating cube. "It's about all kinds of things," says Wells. Indeed.

There are still some screenings coming up if you want to see it at a cinema, so keep an eye on Wells' Twitter feed and Facebook page where he might tell you about them.

Now read: