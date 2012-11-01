CA at Driven Creativity private exhibition

To mark the finale of G-Technology’s third annual Driven Creativity Competition, Computer Arts was invited along to a private gallery and exhibition of short-listed entries in London’s Shoreditch Studios – where the overall winner will be announced later this evening.

With hundreds of entries across the photography, filmmaking, animation and musician categories, the Driven Creativity Competition 2012 is designed to recognise both established and up-and-coming creative talent. The winner will walk away with 5,000 Euros to help fund their next project, plus an 8TB G-RAID storage device with Thunderbolt.

We’ll bring you full details, along with an interview with the winner, later on. In the meantime, we’re off for an afternoon of film-making fun with talented filmmakers and G-TEAM members Philip Bloom and Nino Leitner.

Read full details of the category and people’s choice winners.