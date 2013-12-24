Christmas celebrations cleverly captured with animated light

All over the world, every culture celebrate their important dates with an array of traditions. However, no matter how different each culture or holiday is, there seems to be a constant theme - light. This animation was created to showcase light as the one thing that every culture can relate to and identify as part of their own celebrations.

Teaming up with art director Laura Alejo, animator Freddy Arenas said, "Lately I've been experimenting with cel animation and I really like how much personality I can bring to my work with it. This is the first time I've done a full piece using this technique. It was a lot of work, but I’m really happy with the way the project came out."

As each celebration merges into another, the simple colour scheme and clever animation techniques portray the beauty of each culture. It's a wholly theraputic watch that will provide perfect animation inspriation.

See more inspirational work over on Freddy's website.

Liked this? Read these!

The designer's guide to working from home

The best collage maker tools - and most are free!

The designer's guide to special characters

Have you seen an inspiring animation? Let us know in the comments box below!