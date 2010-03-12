Create a stop-motion animation.

Stop-motion animation creates the illusion of movement by taking a still photo of a stationary object, moving it a small increment and capturing another photo. Repeat this process enough times and the resulting sequence of images, when played in rapid succession, looks as though the object is moving on its own.

Here at Bent, we're known for our top-notch animation and our artists use all sorts of nifty toys and gadgets to make it happen. But most of our stop-motion animators have more humble beginnings, usually in a basement or bedroom with a puppet, camera, and lots of creativity and patience.

With those same materials, plus a computer and easily available software, you too can create stop-motion animation. In this project we guide you through the complete process of creating a paper cutout animation, from building your puppet to compiling the finished movie.

Click here to download the support files (12.3MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free