Create stop motion animation on your phone

Desperately needs more sharing options, but realise its limitations and it’s a useful tool.

Step makes it easy to create animated GIFs and Quicktime movies in a stop-motion animation style by slotting a number of shots closely together on a loop, to artistic or witty effect.

As well as the obvious Record, Play and Delete modes, there is also an options to choose the frames per second, as well as a choice of shutter timers up to once every five minutes, so you can opt to capture, say, moving shadows.

The interface brings the shots you capture front and centre for easy editing

Importantly, a large portion of the interface is dedicated to the actual shots you’re capturing. For further menu options, it’s a case of swiping across the screen.

You can share your creations as either GIFs or an iOS-friendly movie, although you can only share GIFs through email, and movies using email or Facebook – Twitter doesn’t get a look in.

You’ll also have to be patient when it comes to exporting larger projects. We captured a stroll around the city, with more than 450 frames at 15fps but, annoyingly, it crashed midway through uploading.

Key info

Works with: iPad, iPhone

iPad, iPhone Price: $1.99 (£1.49)

$1.99 (£1.49) Universal: Yes

Yes Version: 1.0.1

1.0.1 App size: 15MB

15MB Developer: Trollbäck+Company

Trollbäck+Company Age rating: 4+

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.