Create stop motion animation on your phone

Step makes it easy to create animated GIFs and Quicktime movies in a stop-motion animation style by slotting a number of shots closely together on a loop, to artistic or witty effect.
As well as the obvious Record, Play and Delete modes, there is also an options to choose the frames per second, as well as a choice of shutter timers up to once every five minutes, so you can opt to capture, say, moving shadows.
Importantly, a large portion of the interface is dedicated to the actual shots you’re capturing. For further menu options, it’s a case of swiping across the screen.
You can share your creations as either GIFs or an iOS-friendly movie, although you can only share GIFs through email, and movies using email or Facebook – Twitter doesn’t get a look in.
You’ll also have to be patient when it comes to exporting larger projects. We captured a stroll around the city, with more than 450 frames at 15fps but, annoyingly, it crashed midway through uploading.
Key info
- Works with: iPad, iPhone
- Price: $1.99 (£1.49)
- Universal: Yes
- Version: 1.0.1
- App size: 15MB
- Developer: Trollbäck+Company
- Age rating: 4+
This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.