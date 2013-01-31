Dive into the incredible world of Mazda's latest spot

Released into the wild only a few weeks ago, the director's cut of this inspiring new short from Mazda has surfaced online. Gaining critical acclaim for its art direction, Passion Pictures NY / Strange Beast NY handled all design and direction, while Absolute Post’s New York office took on the animation and compositing.

The stylised computer graphics enable to animation to truly stand-out in a market of increasingly competitive TV spots. The commercial follows a new model Mazda CX-9 through seamlessly integrated landscapes before ending with a live action finish.

Animators Jim Vidal, Paul Wei, Jasper Kidd and Eric Lane worked on the spot whilst Paul Liaw, Tom Cushwa, Piotr Glabinski, Kenneth Polonski joined them for the modelling aspect. The spot was directed by Sam Mason and produced by Bugs Russell.

Could this be one of the best TV spots ever? Let us know your favourites in the comments box below!