Animation tackles avian sexual politics

Since its success at a number of animation festivals, 'Flamingo Pride' is finally available for public viewing - and we couldn't be happier about it. Created by Berlin-based animation studio Talking Animals, Flamingo Pride tells the tale of the only heterosexual flamingo and his desperate attempt to find love.

The team at Talking Animals are all graduates of the animation class at HFF 'Konrad Wolf' in Babelsberg who went on to establish their own studio back in May 2009. Here they draw on their combined experience in traditional 2D, CG and VFX, as well as sound design and music production, to make this one of the most inspiring animations we've come across in a long time.

Superb characterisation, attention to detail and a great story make 'Flamingo Pride' a stand-out offering. Check it out!

Have you seen an inspiring animation that you'd like to see on Creative Bloq? Let us know in the comments box below!