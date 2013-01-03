Geometric and abstract forms in gorgeous new animation 'Mirage'

This vivid new animation 'Mirage' was created by video and sound designer Frederic Kokott. Using abstract and geometric forms, Kokott brings an unnamed city slowly into focus in the four-minute short.

Featuring flat colours and simple shapes, the designer used Adobe Illustrator and After Effects to bring all the elements together. The talented artist also composed the film's beautiful soundtrack.

For more information on how Kokott created the brilliant short, check out these cool making-of videos:

Like this? Read these!