New Coke commercial is a model of happiness

Featuring animatronic wooden models, this new Coca-Cola commercial takes a time-travelling trip back through one happy man's healthy life.

Despite being one of the world's top brands, Coca-Cola often come under scrutiny for their high calorie products. Intent on attracting health-aware consumers, the company have set out a new campaign that sings the praises of exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Directed by Jonny Kelly of Nexus, the brief for the commercial was to show how movement was key to the happiest moments in his life. "We commissioned model-making experts Anarchy to create a set of moving animatronic puppets that can run, jump, dance and throw babies in real time," he explains.

Using gorgeous wooden puppets, the commercial is a time-travelling trip back through one happy man's life. It's the traditional mixed with the modern and it works so very, very well.

