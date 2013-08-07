New Coke commercial is a model of happiness

Despite being one of the world's top brands, Coca-Cola often come under scrutiny for their high calorie products. Intent on attracting health-aware consumers, the company have set out a new campaign that sings the praises of exercise and a healthy lifestyle.
Directed by Jonny Kelly of Nexus, the brief for the commercial was to show how movement was key to the happiest moments in his life. "We commissioned model-making experts Anarchy to create a set of moving animatronic puppets that can run, jump, dance and throw babies in real time," he explains.
Using gorgeous wooden puppets, the commercial is a time-travelling trip back through one happy man's life. It's the traditional mixed with the modern and it works so very, very well.
Have you come across an inspiring commercial? Let us know in the comments box below!