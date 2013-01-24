Stop-motion furniture storms Sundance festival

When an animation is specially curated by the Sundance Institute, you know you're onto a winner. And that's exactly what 'Irish Folk Furniture' has gone on to be, after winning 'Best Short Animation' at the festival. Directed by Tony Donoghue, the short was funded by The Irish Film Board, RTE and The Arts Council.

It's a tough feat to even get into the prestigious festival: with over 8,102 short film applications in 2013, only 62 were selected for the short list. What makes Irish Folk Furniture stand out is it's originality and honesty.

The film depicts, through a clever combination of interviews and stop motion animation, the refurbishment of antique furniture in rural Ireland. This may not sound like the most exciting idea,but it turns out to be very entertaining indeed...

The humourous stories, characters and beautiful scenery is brought to life with impeccable stop-motion animation. And at only eight minutes, it's the perfect length for a lunch time treat.

