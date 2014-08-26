Isometric motion graphics video does all the talking

When creating a promotional video for any purpose, you have to do something to stand out from the crowd. Isometric drawing and renders are becoming ever-popular and boutique animation company Kasra Design used the gorgeous technique for their latest project.

"We were approached by the awesome team at HCK Media to produce a 60-sec explainer video for Mygravytrain – a new sharing platform that allows you to share all kinds of online content and at the same time, to collect points and rewards," they explain. "We decided to go for something more fun and out-of-the-box, so we ended up with 'isometric' style."

Using simple colours and sleek animation, the video speaks volumes for the company. The icon-like content ties in wonderfully with the new sharing platform, perfectly capturing the ethos of the brand whilst keeping the execution as inspiring as ever.

What do you make of the video? Let us know in the comments box below!