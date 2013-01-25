Japanese animation finally surfaces online

Titled 'A Gum Boy,' this animation tells the tale of primary schoolboy Kuchao. He's the most hated person in his class and is continuously getting into trobule for chewing his bubble gum. However, when he does, he enters an imaginative world full of wonder.

Originally screened almost 3 years ago, 'A Gum Boy' has finally surfaced online. Directed, animated and edited by Masaki Okuda, the short film already has a huge legion of fans.

Produced by the Tokyo University of the Arts, this is an animation that is truly in a league of its own. The watercolour illustrations are awe-inspiring, proving that the animation still manages to pack a punch after a number of years.

