Looper gets an animated makeover!

Looper - the latest film from director Rian Johnson - gets its much anticipated release on September 28th. Having received rave reviews from the likes of Total Film and SFX Magazine, we couldn't be more excited about seeing what's in store.

There is, of course, a big blockbuster trailer already but what's really caught our design eye is this stunning animated version. The imagery from the cinematic trailer has been given an oil-painted effect and we think it makes the film look even more brilliant.

The story

Looper tells the story of Joe. In 2072, when the mob wants to get rid of someone, the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits. Someone like Joe, who one day learns the mob wants to 'close the loop' by transporting back Joe's future self.

Follow that? For those who didn't, we're sure it'll make more sense once it hits the big screen...

What do you think of the animated trailer? Are you excited to see Looper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!

