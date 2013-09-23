Soft toys given hard edge in vigilante animation

Some of the best 3D movies of the past decade have featured those iconic toys of Andy's that we've all grown to love. 2012 saw that Toy Story draw to a close, so now it's time for a new breed of toy - the soft kind.

The Mega Plush is a group of plush toy vigilantes, struggling against the uprising of the SOC army (Society of Chimps) and their evil leader. Created by Matt Burniston, this short film looks set to be full of action and animation inspiration.

Based on an original concept by John Noe, characters include Mega Bear, Mega Tiger and Mega Gorilla - it's good bear vs. evil sock monkey. And here's the first installment:

"This is just the beginning of what's to come for The Mega Plush," says Burniston. "There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline including an Android and iOS game expected to launch early 2014, as well as the second short film, apparel, artwork and toys."

"Finally, I'm looking for help to take this series to the next level, so if you know any writers (help with scripts), developers (games), artists (graphic novel, comic books) that you think might want to join in, get in touch via the website."

